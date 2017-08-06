Stanley’s celebrates 85 years with 85-cent burgers

Related Coverage A true survivor dishes up a bargain at a penny a year to celebrate

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Stanley’s restaurant in Central Falls celebrated 85 years in the business Sunday by dishing up 85-cent hamburgers.

The restaurant had a line of people out of their door all day, waiting to get inside and get an open table.

The restaurant even added more seating outside in their parking lot to accommodate the larger crowd.

If “you come here, you always keep coming back,” customer Jon Viveiros told Eyewitness News as he was waiting in line Sunday. “Nobody makes the burgers as good as Stanley’s. It’s another Rhode Island tradition.”

Stanley’s offered 85-cent original “Stanley burgers” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to thank their customers, and their community for 85 years of patronage.

Customers on Sunday came with a big appetite, pledging to eat as many as twelve hamburgers in one sitting!

