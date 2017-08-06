Sunday closes 3 days of jazz in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Music fans are making their annual pilgrimage to the Newport Jazz Festival, which has a lineup that includes Bela Fleck, Snarky Puppy and The Roots.

Friday was the first day of the three-day event. Performers included saxophonist Maceo Parker and actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

On Saturday, acts included the Branford Marsalis Quartet and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens, who was also featured at last week’s folk festival.

Singer-songwriter Andra Day and the Maria Schneider Orchestra are among those scheduled to close out the festival Sunday, in addition to the official house band of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” The Roots.

The festival began in 1954 as a way to spice up the summers in the resort town. It’s now held annually at Fort Adams overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.