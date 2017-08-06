West Bay officials searching for missing kayaker in Greenwich Cove

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – The East Greenwich Fire Department and neighboring town officials are searching for a missing kayaker.

The search began around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after the kayaker was reported missing, according to the East Greenwich Fire Department.

The man had been kayaking in the area of the Greenwich Cove in East Greenwich before he was reported missing.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and the East Greenwich Police and Fire Departments were joined by the Warwick Police and Fire Departments, North Kingstown Fire Department, and South Kingstown Fire Department to search for the missing person.

Officials have staged their search just south of the Harborside Restaurant in East Greenwich.

