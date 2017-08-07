Beloved Pawtucket pub Doherty’s closes

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Doherty’s East Avenue Irish Pub in Pawtucket has closed its doors for good after filing for bankruptcy.

Thomas Quinn, a lawyer for the pub, told Eyewitness News the establishment ceased operations on July 31.

Quinn said a second Doherty’s location – in Warwick – will remain open, and customers can still use gift certificates there.

The future of the Doherty’s location in Pawtucket – in a prominent spot on East Avenue, just off I-95 – has not been determined, but Doherty’s will not be reopening there, Quinn said.

Court records show Doherty’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last Oct. 31 in an effort to reorganize and remain open. Eventually the company’s locations were split into separate bankruptcy petitions, and the Pawtucket location’s case was converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation last week.

A third location in Coventry, known as both Tiogue Tavern and Doherty’s at different times, had already closed its doors earlier this year. In January the pub announced its closure on Facebook:

Doherty’s East Ave. opened under its current ownership in October 2006, according to its parent company. The location was previously home to a bar called First and Last Chance.

The closing was first reported by local beer journalist Lou Papineau.