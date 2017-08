EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline says he hopes a new round of sanctions just imposed on North Korea by the United Nations will help prevent Kim Jong-un’s regime from further developing its nuclear program.

In the video above, Rep. Cicilline also discusses the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election, the latest jobs report, and a proposed rate hike by National Grid.