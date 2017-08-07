Curtain up for the RI Film Fest

Flickers’ RI International Film Festival is about to kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Ceremony.

George T. Marshall, Executive Director and CEO of Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, stopped by “The Rhode Show” to chat about the big event.

More information from Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival:

FLICKERS’ RHODE ISLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

CELEBRATES ITS 21st SEASON WITH OVER 300 FILMS

OPENING NIGHT TO BE HELD AT PPAC

Awards, Film Screenings and Gala Party to Commemorate the 35th Anniversary

Year of Flickers

FLICKERS presents the 21st Annual Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), which has secured its place

in the global community as the portal for the best in international independent cinema, earning the

respect of domestic and foreign filmmakers, filmgoers and trend watchers. RIIFF is widely recognized as a

credentialed, industry-friendly launch pad for the work of exceptional emerging talent. This confluence of

art and commerce brought together world-class celebrities, award-winning filmmakers, new talent and

audience members in record numbers last year. Ranked as one of the top 10 Festivals in the United States,

RIIFF is also a qualifying festival for the Live Action, Documentary and Animation Short Film Academy

Awards through its affiliation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. It is also a BAFTA (British

Academy of Film and Television Arts) and Canadian Screen Awards (Academy of Canadian Cinema &

Television)-qualifying Festival. There are only 6 film festivals worldwide that share this distinction. RIIFF is truly

a place where the stars align! Aside from film screenings, the Flickers team has organized a number of

events to encourage filmmakers and festival attendees to widen their knowledge of filmmaking as well as

explore the incredible city of Providence that RIIFF is proud to call home.

For more information about the festival, please visit RI Film Fest.org.

WHAT: 21st Annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival

WHEN: August 8-13, 2017

WHERE: Providence, Warwick, Newport, Bristol, Warwick, East Greenwich and Woonsocket, Rhode Island

WHO: Flickers, Newport Film Society & Arts Collaborative, creator of the Rhode Island International Film

Festival (RIIFF)

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $10 general admission to all screenings, except $15 for the opening night Gala;

Senior, group and student discounts available with advance purchase.

To order, call 401-861-4445.