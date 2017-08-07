Former police sergeant faces judge on child pornography charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Attleboro police sergeant was arraigned in Federal Court Monday and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Richard Woodhead, 54, was arrested back in April after prosecutors said federal authorities and state police found child pornography in a secret compartment in his home. He resigned from the Attleboro Police Department around one week later.

Woodhead was originally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, possession of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography. At a bail hearing in April, prosecutors said Woodhead told an accused child predator that he wanted to perform sexual acts on an 8-year-old girl.

After reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in July, Woodhead now faces a single charge of attempted receipt of child pornography. As part of the deal, Woodhead must plead guilty to that charge.

In Federal Court Monday, a not guilty plea was automatically entered on Woodhead’s behalf. Woodhead is expected to change that plea to guilty later this month.

Woodhead did not answer any questions as he left federal court Monday.

The charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.