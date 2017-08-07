Gas prices up 8 cents in RI, 5 cents in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island are now higher than the national average, having increased by eight cents this week.

The average price for regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island is $2.36 per gallon, which is two cents higher than the national average.

According to AAA Northeast, the average price per gallon has risen nearly 11 percent since last year at this time, when gas was $0.23 lower.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

AAA Northeast also said Monday that self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is averaging $2.29 per gallon, putting it at 5 cents below the current national average.

According to AAA Northeast’s Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Lloyd Albert, gas prices have increased because “crude inventories are down in the United States while summer gasoline demand is going up.”