FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted a Fall River man, charging him with the murder of his girlfriend.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment against Scott Rego Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court at the end of the month.

Rego is accused of fatally stabbing 36-year-old Kristina Reis during a fight in their Linden Street home back in May. Police said Rego was also stabbed in the altercation.