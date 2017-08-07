In the Kitchen: Pan- Seared Halibut with Spinach Risotto

Chef Brian Lewis from Revolution American Bistro shares his recipe for Pan- Seared Halibut with Spinach Risotto.
Ingredients:
Risotto:
- 1 cup Arborio Rice
- 1 cup white wine
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 2 tblsp butter
- 1 tblsp parmesan
- 1 Shallot finely diced
- 1 Sprig Thyme
Halibut:
- 1 lemon
- 1 fresno chili
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 8 oz halibut
Aioli:
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups blended oil
- 60 Grams H2O
- 20 Grams garlic
- 4 Grams salt
- 30 Grams champagne vin
- 20 Grams lemon juice
Directions:
- Get Risotto going
Toast Arborio rice in large saute pan, once rice is fragrant add shallot and thyme. Add white wine and cook off alcohol. Slowly add chicken stock to risotto over low heat, stirring constantly
- Make Garlic Aioli
Add all ingredients for Aioli to blender except oil. Turn blender on low, slowly add oil till Aioli has emulsified
- Finish Risotto
Add a pinch of salt, the parmesan, and butter to risotto once the rice has cooked and it is starchy. Add the spinach at the end
- Sear Halibut and finish in oven
Add a tblsp of oil to a saute pan, put on high heat and let pan get hot. Salt and pepper the halibut. Slowly lay halibut down onto pan and don’t move. Add ½ lemon face down in pan, add ½ fresno chili face down, and put sprig of thyme on top of halibut with pad of butter. Place halibut in oven at 450 for 5 minutes, take halibut out. Flip halibut and finish in oven, 1-2 minutes.
- Plate