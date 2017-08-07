Metallica gives back!

Metallica formed in 1981 but they’re still out there making new music and putting on massive stadium shows. They’re also doing their part to give back.

‘The Rhode Show’s’ Brendan Kirby is a HUGE fan and spent part of his summer on the road checking out multiple shows. He even sat down with drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich to learn how the band is always ever evolving and growing.

To learn more about Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, visit: https://www.metallica.com/blog/news/438398/all-within-my-hands-foundation