Pawtucket man sentenced to 15 years in child porn case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man will spend 15 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 24-year-old Ryan Lebrun, of Pawtucket, was sentenced on Monday in Providence federal court. Lebrun pleaded guilty in February.

In October 2015, Rhode Island State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an email account that contained child pornography. A search of Lebrun’s home a month later found electronic devices and digital storage cards that contained more than 200 videos and 90 images of child pornography. Lebrun was arrested.

Court records show Lebrun, a registered sex offender, previously pleaded guilty in two unrelated child pornography cases in Rhode Island. He spent two years behind bars.