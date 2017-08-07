Police: 2 men wounded in New Bedford knife assault

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fairhaven man was arrested and charged after two men were assaulted with a knife in New Bedford over the weekend.

Police allege Odilio Benique attacked the two men after they tried to stop him from stealing tires and rims from their backyard on Welcome Street.

The two victims, ages 19 and 38, were taken to the hospital and have since been treated for their wounds and released, according to police.

Benique, 40, is facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and larceny over $250. Police said the tires and rims were found in a driveway on Welcome Street, along with a face mask and narcotics.

Police continue to investigate, saying a second male may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6350 or leave an anonymous tip at (508) 992-7463 or email tip@newbedfordpd.com.