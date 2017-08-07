Police ID victim in deadly Seekonk rollover crash

Related Coverage Driver killed in Seekonk rollover crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a Pawtucket man was killed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Pine Street this past weekend.

According to police, Sean Letourneau, 33, was the only individual involved in Sunday night’s single-car crash. Police said the rollover brought down a utility pole, as well as nearby power lines.

National Grid temporarily shut down power in the area so that police could safely remove Letourneau from the vehicle.

According to police, Seekonk patrol officers and police detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said “excessive speed” may have contributed to the crash and officials remained on scene for several hours following the incident.

Police said Letourneau, who was partially ejected from his vehicle, was likely not wearing a seat belt.

According to police, Letourneau had been living in Seekonk with friends despite being a resident of Pawtucket.

The victim’s family spoke to Eyewitness News about their loved one. Their story tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.

