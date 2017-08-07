Police: Man who exposed himself, demanded sex on Westport trail in custody

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who police say exposed himself and demanded sex from another man in a wooded area of Westport has turned himself into police.

Det. Jeff Majewski said Philip Lafond, 53, will be arraigned at Fall River District Court sometime Monday.

Police said they responded last Wednesday to Brookside Conservation Trail off American Legion Highway after they were contacted by the victim, who told police he tried to run away, but the suspect followed him along the trail while exposed. He was eventually able to make his escape and contact the authorities.

Majewski said Westport police developed information about Lafond’s whereabouts and, along with SWAT, served a high-risk search warrant at 436 Sanford road.

Majewski said Lafond was not there, but later turned himself into Westport police.

Lafond has an extensive violent history, according to police.

Police also warned anyone planning to go on a hike alone to always be alert and to bring a fully charged cell phone and something to ward a potential suspect away, such as pepper spray or a whistle.