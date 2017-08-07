Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both top $300 million

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) – The estimated jackpots for this week’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings are both over $300 million.

Mega Millions will be drawn on Tuesday and has an estimated jackpot of $346 million, or a $216.1 million cash option.

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday has an estimated jackpot of $307 million, with a cash option of $193.2 million.

The last time someone hit the jackpot for Mega Millions was April 28. Powerball’s last jackpot was hit June 10.

Watch Eyewitness News for the latest winning lottery numbers.