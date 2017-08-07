State police suspend ground search for missing Coventry man

Related Coverage Search underway for missing Coventry man

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – After days of scouring the Big River Management Area in West Greenwich, rescuers have ended the ground search for a missing Coventry man.

Michael Neary, 50, of Coventry, was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.

Police said officers found his car parked at the end of Burnt Sawmill Road shortly after.

Rhode Island State Police, Coventry Police, West Greenwich Police and Fire and Rhode Island Environmental Police, along with volunteers helped search the nearby woods, using ATVs to canvass the area, but after more than 50 hours of looking they did not find Neary.

State police said even though the ground search was suspended Monday at 2 p.m., troopers and local police will continue to pursue any additional leads. They said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call RI State Police Hope Valley Barracks at 401-444-1068.

