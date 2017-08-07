The importance of family communication

Heather from The Children’s Workshop discusses how communicating with your child’s school is a critical component of their future success as a learner.

Sending your child to school is something all parents experience at one point or another. Communicating with your child’s school is a critical component of their future success as a learner.

Successful, high quality schools work diligently to engage families in each child’s educational journey. Meaningful family communication and engagement can support your child’s school readiness and later academic success.

What is communication?

Impressions created (smiling, body language, cleanliness of school, etc.)

Words expressed

Teachers and administrators seeking to inform parents

Teachers and administrators seeking to engage in interactive dialogue

Written communications (newsletters, emails, etc.)

Parent-teacher conferences

Communication through technology

Why is communication important?

Open communication with your child’s school is the single most important way you will receive information not only about your child’s school, but regarding their development, progress, and success in school

Effective communication is essential to creating strong school-home partnerships

An engaging environment – do you feel welcomed?

Opportunities for formal and informal conversations

A welcoming family information area

Information regarding the school or program posted

A well developed, easy to navigate website with useful information

Formal systems for family communication

What makes family communication at The Children’s Workshop stand above others?

We have an extraordinary Parent Communication App that our teachers use daily to relay information and send pictures to family members, send newsletters, and track developmental progress for each child’s portfolio!

With this technology, parents/guardians are able to opt into email or text alerts and they can receive any information, instantaneously, about their child and their child’s school day. Teachers and staff can tag daily pictures with our Developmental Domains (Social/Emotional, Physical, Artistic, Cognitive, and Language/Literacy) and are then able to communicate with the parents/guardians by adding captions or sending quick little notes.

Social Media: The Children's Workshop is on multiple Social Media sites to ensure smooth communication to not only TCW families, but our communities, as well! We use Facebook for events and news alerts where families can see pictures of students in action. Our Instagram photos are all taken in our schools to show families and communities how much fun we're having and how much we are learning on a daily basis. We are also on Twitter to communicate with families and other early learning advocates. Our job postings and career updates can be found on LinkedIn where we communicate with other early education professionals. We use Pinterest for finding and sharing ideas for seasonal and educational crafts. Our Youtube channel has videos varying from tours of each facility to videos submitted by some of our locations.



