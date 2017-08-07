Vince Wilfork announces retirement: ‘It’s been a great run’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “I’ll be back, but not on that field.”

That’s the way perennial fan favorite Vince Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL.

The nose tackle Tweeted a video ad for Kingsford charcoal, in which he announced, “No more cleats. I’m moving on to smoked meats.” The ad ended by promoting “Vince’s Farewell Tailgate” in New England on Sept. 7.

The Tweet said “Well y’all – it’s been a great run, but the time has come.”

Wilfork was a first-round draft pick in 2004 and began his NFL career with the Patriots. Over his 11 seasons with New England, he had 16 sacks, four forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries, according to ESPN.com.

The Houston Texans – the team Wilfork played for after the Patriots declined to pick up his option in 2015 – responded to Wilfork’s Tweet, by thanking him.