Watch Patriots preseason games on myRITV

By Published:
Tom Brady
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after officials reviewed a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots prepare to defend their title, the team will play a series of preseason games starting this week.

The Patriots hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for a joint practice Monday ahead of their preseason matchup on Thursday.

Patriots preseason schedule:

  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
  • Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. New England Patriots at Houston Texans
  • Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
  • Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. New York Giants at New England Patriots

You can watch each of the games on myRITV on channel 64.2 over the air, or on:

  • Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)
  • Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)
  • Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)
  • Full Channel 91
  • Charter 113