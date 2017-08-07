Watch Patriots preseason games on myRITV

Related Coverage myRITV

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots prepare to defend their title, the team will play a series of preseason games starting this week.

The Patriots hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for a joint practice Monday ahead of their preseason matchup on Thursday.

Patriots preseason schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. New England Patriots at Houston Texans

Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. New York Giants at New England Patriots

You can watch each of the games on myRITV on channel 64.2 over the air, or on:

Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)

Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)

Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)

Full Channel 91

Charter 113