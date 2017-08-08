A helping hand from “Rent Sons”

Wish your kids would help out around the house more?

From the lawn maintenance to moving furniture around, there’s a new service that’s tackling those odd jobs for you.

It’s called “Rent Sons” and founder and C.E.O. Pat Brown joined us to tell us their services.

_______________________________________________________________________

