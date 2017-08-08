ACLU sues Pawtucket Police Department for failure to release reports

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the Pawtucket Police Department after it said the department failed to release reports of alleged police officer misconduct.

The ACLU claims the Pawtucket Police Department is in violation of the Access to Public Records law.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for what police officers across this state do,” said James Cullen, ACLU of RI cooperating attorney. “There is no meaningful difference between reports generated as a result of citizen complaints and internal complaints. What matters is the result of those investigations, not their source.”

The suit was filed by Dimitri Lyssikatos, a member of the Rhode Island Accountability Project. The organization’s goal is to promote transparency and accountability in state law and local law enforcement.

“Faith in our public servants relies on our ability to scrutinize how the government polices itself,” said Lyssikatos. “Secrecy in these matters should not be tolerated as it is incompatible with accountability and does nothing but foster distrust.”

The City of Pawtucket says it respects the ACLU for advocating for the rights of people.

“The City continues to be open and transparent in its handling of requests and complaints,” said Lauren Greene, Office of the Mayor, in a statement sent to Eyewitness News. “[The City] seeks to provide as much information as possible, while balancing the rights of victims, families, and personnel. We look forward to learning the details of the case.”

In the lawsuit, it states Lyssikatos requested records from the police department on Feb. 17, 2017 through the Access to Public Records law.

The Pawtucket Police Department has not commented on the lawsuit.