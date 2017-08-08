Bridge authority urges proper mounting of toll transponders

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are encouraging motorists to properly mount their E-ZPass transponders or face higher tolls.

Starting Aug. 21, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority will begin collecting higher tolls for vehicles that do not have their transponders properly mounted. The Newport Daily News reports that the toll for state residents will increase from 83 cents to $4 if their transponders are not properly mounted.

The agency launched a public information campaign because traffic delays at the Pell Bridge toll plaza were being caused by improperly mounted or unmounted transponders.

Not having a properly mounted transponder also creates safety concerns. Officials say they’ve witnessed drivers who are distracted by hunting through their vehicle for their transponder while approaching the toll plaza.

