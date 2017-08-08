Butler Hospital patient drives off with ambulance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police tracked down a patient from Butler Hospital after he drove off with an ambulance Tuesday afternoon.

According to Providence police, the adult male stole the ambulance at about 3:30 p.m. and was found a short time later in the area of Wayland Avenue.

Police said the man was uninjured but transported to Roger Williams Hospital as a precaution.

No charges are being filed against the patient, according to police, and the ambulance has since been returned to the hospital.