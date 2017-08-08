New job opportunities and a Duffle Bag Bash!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we had a visit from NiRoPe – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Jennifer Foster of Adoption Rhode Island.

NiRoPe discussed the opening of their new Ashley Home Store and how you can be a member of the team by applying in-person at their Job Fair at the South Attleboro store on Wed., August 16 from 2 – 7. You can also apply online at their website below.

Jennifer discussed the latest from Adoption RI – including their 2nd Annual Duffle Bag Bash taking place on August 13th. It’s simple to participate! Learn how here: http://adoptionri.org/ways-to-help/upcoming-events

For more info on the new Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Ashley Home Store, visit: https://www.cardis.com/