Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man killed in Seekonk crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Family and friends of a Pawtucket man gathered Tuesday night in Seekonk to remember a life cut tragically short.

Holding candles and praying, the group stood by the pole on Pine Street that Sean Letourneau’s car hit Sunday night before it flipped and landed in the brush nearby.

Long embraces and penned messages posted on the pole helped with the healing.

Police were on hand to control traffic during the vigil.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police said speed appeared to be a factor.

Eyewitness News reporter Erica Ricci spoke with those coming to terms with the sudden loss. She’ll have more tonight at 11.