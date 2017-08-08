In the Kitchen: Super Seeded Truffle Bites

Brigid Rafferty, Chef and Owner at The Power of Juice, joined us to share her recipe for Super Seeded Truffle Bites and showed us how to put together a healthy parfait.

Super Seeded Truffle Bites:

Yield = fills a 9″x13″ tray

Melt coconut oil in a bain marie on the stove top, or in a crock pot on lowest setting or leave it

in the jar in a container of hot water until it is liquid):

1 cup coconut oil Blend until a coarse meal in a food processor (20 seconds):

2 cups of nuts of your choice Blend until smooth in a food processor (1 minute):

Coconut oil from above

1 cup maple syrup

2 2/3 cups cacao powder

2 Tbsp. vanilla paste or vanilla extract

2 tsp. sea salt of your choice

1 Tbsp. lemon juice Mix by hand in a large bowl until well blended:

1 1/2 cups ground nut mixture from above

1 1/2 cups dried fruit & seed mix of your juice (ideas include cranberries, raisins, chopped

apricots, blueberries, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, etc.) Spread the mixture into a parchment lined 9″ x 13″ tray by hand until generally level Smooth completely level with a pastry spreader Cover and chill for ½ hour. Remove from fridge and sprinkle an even layer of dried

unsweetened coconut flakes (1/4 cup) on the top of the chocolate and press it in so it will stick. Chill until set. Cut into desired shape and size.

