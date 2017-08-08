Mom: Girl struck in Boston recovering from second car crash in three weeks

Related Coverage Attleboro man arrested on 3rd OUI offense after hit-and-run

BOSTON (WPRI) — A girl who was struck by an Attleboro man’s vehicle this past weekend was also hit by a second vehicle just a few weeks ago, her mother said.

According to the Boston Herald, the mother of the victim said her 12-year-old daughter, Shalynn Bobbitt, was still attending physical therapy when she was struck by a car on Old Colony Avenue Saturday. Massachusetts State Police said the girl was transported to Tufts Medical Center after suffering serious injuries from the latest crash.

Police said Richard Higgins, 78, of Attleboro, was drunk behind the wheel when he hit several cars, in addition to the girl.

“This is sick. You’re driving without a license, drinking, smashing up cars. I don’t know, I don’t get it,” the victim’s mother, Kelly Bobbitt said. “She doesn’t remember the accident, she just remembers coming from the park. She woke up and said ‘Who did this to me? Why am I here?'”

According to police, Higgins had two previous OUI offenses and admitted to drinking and taking Vicodin earlier in the day. Higgins faces a number of charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, third offense, leaving the scene of personal injury and negligent operation of motor vehicle.

A dangerousness hearing for Higgins is scheduled to take place Thursday.

