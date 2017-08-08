Parents of disabled teenager sue Pawtucket in connection with school bathroom rape

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The parents of a disabled Pawtucket girl who was sexually assaulted in a bathroom of a city school filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning, alleging the school department and the city did not respond properly before or after the June 2016 crime, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

The three- count federal lawsuit – which is seeking $3.5 million, punitive damages and other costs – states Ivander DeBurgo, who was 18 at the time, committed the assault on or about June 17, as the victim was waiting for her father to pick her up at the Pawtucket Learning Academy.

“Deburgo…forced the Minor plaintiff on the sink, held her arm down, pulled some of her clothing down” and raped her according to the lawsuit.

DeBurgo was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 10 to serve last May according to the lawsuit. Court records show a judgment of conviction was entered for one count of first-degree child molestation.

Pawtucket School Superintendent Patti DeCenso, who is named in the lawsuit along with a number of other school officials and the City of Pawtucket, has not returned requests for comment.

The plaintiff’s attorney, George Patrick Howarth responded to a request for comment via email.

“In response to your inquiry,” Howarth said. “Because of its sensitive nature I am unable to provide any comment regarding this matter.”

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of being “deliberately indifferent” to the parents’ request to transfer the teenager out of the Pawtucket school system. The request was made “because of her disability and disability from the rape and fear of further harm,” the filing states.

