Patriots become first NFL team to buy planes, will fly out of Providence

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will be flying in style this upcoming season, thanks to a pair of planes that likely cost at least $5 million.

According to ESPN, the new planes are 767 Boeing wide-body jets that can travel for about 12 hours at a time. One of the planes will be used as the main plane, while the second plane will be used as a backup, ESPN said.

NFL teams have 10 road games per season, including eight regular season road games. The sports network cited sources who said those 10 round-trips can cost up to $4 million every year.

ESPN said the team’s flight operations will be run out of Providence.

JUST IN: Patriots become first NFL team to buy 767 to fly to games. They actually bought two https://t.co/Sf6C596Gsr pic.twitter.com/UOpJj5hzLR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 8, 2017

The Patriots will allow individuals to rent the new planes when they are not being used, ESPN said.