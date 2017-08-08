Pedestrian dies after being struck by hit & run driver

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A South Kingstown woman will be arraigned today for a drunk driving crash which killed an elderly pedestrian Monday evening.

Leslie Morales is facing charges of DUI death resulting, driving to endanger death resulting, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police received a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. in the area of Narragansett Avenue East, and Old Tower Hill Road.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they tended to the victim, who was then transported to South County Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as a 75-year-old local woman, though police are not releasing her name until her entire family has been notified.

Police later found Morales’ car about 100 feet into a wooded area near the site where the pedestrian was struck. The two passengers were partially entrapped in the vehicle.

At this time, it is not believed that the passenger will face any charges related to the crash.