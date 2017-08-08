Police: Credit card fraud suspects arrested after chase, crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said a wider investigation could be opened after a credit card fraud incident led to a multi-state police chase.

According to police, a plainclothes officer first noticed two suspects using fraudulent credit cards near a Target plaza off of Route 6 in Seekonk. Police said the officer followed both suspects out of a store before attempting to pull them over in his cruiser.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle tried to flee the scene and officers continued their pursuit. At one point during the chase, police said the suspects’ vehicle nearly hit a Seekonk police cruiser head on.

According to police, the car chase ended in the parking lot of Highland Commons in East Providence, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a plaza sign and Seekonk police cruiser. Police said the two suspects briefly tried to get away on foot before they were taken into custody.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the suspects but said that both individuals had many forms of identification with multiple names.

The incident could lead to a wider identity theft investigation, according to police.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments on this story.