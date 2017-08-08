Police searching for missing Providence teen

Related Coverage West Greenwich police seek help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are hoping the public can assist them in tracking down a missing teenager.

According to police, Breanna Policastro was last seen in the Mount Pleasant area of the city.

Policastro, 17, is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Policastro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-1111.

