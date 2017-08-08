Portsmouth police warn of man impersonating officer

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Portsmouth are warning residents about a man who went up to an elderly woman’s home and identified himself as a police officer.

Portsmouth police said the incident happened at a home on Cory’s Lane on Friday. They said the light-skinned black man was reportedly wearing a “police” baseball cap and drove a dark-colored SUV.

According to police, the man asked the woman if she lived alone and how old she was.

Portsmouth police remind residents to never give out any personal information to people who call you, or talk to you in person. They also said to contact police as soon as possible and provide as much information about the suspicious person such as the direction of travel, vehicle make and model, and vehicle registrations.

The suspicious man in the Cory’s Lane case has not been found yet.