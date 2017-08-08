Recall of papayas linked to salmonella outbreak expanded

Related Coverage Papayas sold in Massachusetts linked to nationwide Salmonella outbreak

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to Maradol papayas from Mexico has expanded.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 64 more people have become sick since July 21, bringing the total to 109 cases.

Six more states have reported ill people, including Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

Four illnesses have been reported in Connecticut and an additional two cases have been reported in Massachusetts, bringing the total of sick people there to three.

Of those sickened, 35 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said.

One death has been reported in New York City.

The CDC says Cavi and Valery brand Maradol papayas are now being recalled, joining the Caribeña brand, which were recalled last month.

All three brands were imported into the United States from the Carica de Campeche papaya farm in Mexico and have been linked to the outbreak.

The FDA is working to identify other brands that may have come from that farm, in order to facilitate recalls.

The CDC recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell Maradol papayas from Mexico.