Seekonk mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday announced a pool of mosquitoes collected in Seekonk has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

While West Nile Virus can infect people of all ages, town officials said people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

The town said it will continue to work closely with MDPH and the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project. The request your property to be sprayed, contact the Mosquito Control Project at 508-823-5253.

In the meantime, officials urge people to take the following precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours – dusk to dawn

Wear long-sleeve shirts and pants if possible

Apply insect repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

You should also take steps to mosquito-proof your home.

Remove standing water

Install or repair screens.