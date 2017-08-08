Seekonk voters OK $3M bond for new public safety radio system

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency responders in Seekonk will soon have a new public safety radio system following a special vote in the town on Tuesday.

By a vote of 471-218, residents approved a $3 million bond to replace the town’s aging radio system, according to David Andrade, chairperson of the Board of Selectmen.

Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace on Monday urged voters to approve the bond, saying it’s “critical” for police, firefighters and EMTs to be able to do their jobs. He said the current system is more than a decade old and his department has logged more 20 issues with it over the past two years, including outright equipment failures.

Mace said the goal was also to limit the number of dead spots, as there are some areas in town where officers can’t hear transmissions from the dispatcher.

Now that the bond has been approved, according to Mace, taxpayer bills will increase by an average of $45 for the first year and the average annual impact will decrease over the next decade.