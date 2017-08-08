Suspect charged in West Warwick hit-and-run

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a West Warwick man over the weekend after a hit-and-run in the town landed a pedestrian in the hospital.

Police said they responded early Saturday morning to the intersection of Pulaski and Manchester Streets and arrived to find a man lying in the roadway with a badly broken leg and head injuries.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Eric Kinsey, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Nissan sedan fleeing the area after the crash, according to police, so the responding officers began canvassing the area.

Police said they found a grey Nissan Altima parked on a side street with damage consistent with the collision, including a partially caved-in windshield. The car was registered to a home on nearby Kowalik Drive, where they found Kiel Daily.

Daily, 21, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and conditions requiring reduced speeds. He cooperated with the arresting officers, according to police, and is due in court later this month.