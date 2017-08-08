Suspect in Lincoln car breaks sentenced 20 hours after arrest

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of breaking into cars in Lincoln was sentenced less than a day after his arrest, according to police.

Lincoln police said Christian Torres pleaded no contest to charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods at his arraignment Tuesday. The judge sentenced him to four months in prison.

Police said they caught Torres trying to get into a car on Westwood Road Monday night. Earlier in the evening, police said an eyewitness reported seeing Torres rummaging through a car parked in a driveway on Carriage Drive. According to police, Torres had money stolen from the car on Carriage Drive, along with a credit card reported stolen from a parked car in the town’s Manville section on Sunday.

“I think this serves as a great example of the public serving as ‘the eyes and ears’ for the police,'” Capt. Philip Gould said. “The suspect was identified, apprehended, processed, presented at court, and sentenced within a 20-hour time frame. All this was made possible by a citizen who was paying attention.”