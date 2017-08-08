Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $350 million

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has gotten even bigger.

The prize increased from $346 million to $350 million with a cash option at an estimated $218.3 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 29th since the jackpot was last hit on April 28. Lottery officials said It’s the highest jackpot since July 8, 2016, when a $540 million jackpot was hit.

It’s the first time ever both Powerball and Mega Millions have had a jackpot over $300 million at the same time.

The jackpot for Powerball’s Wednesday drawing is $307 million with an estimated cash payout of $193.2 million.

The chances of winning the jackpot? 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 292.2 million for Powerball.

That didn’t keep players from buying tickets Tuesday

“Usually when it gets over 200 then we decide to spend a couple of dollars on it and that’s about it,” Mega Millions player Antonio Simas said. “That’s a lot of money, that’s plenty for everybody.”

Despite the odds, Jose David said he’s hopeful.

“Some day is gonna be the day,” he said.