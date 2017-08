Related Coverage Beach Closures

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Tuesday that it’s recommending Warren Town Beach close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.

Health officials will continue to retest the water quality and reopen the beach once the bacteria levels are back within a safe range.

