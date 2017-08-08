West Greenwich police seek help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the help of the public as they try to locate a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

According to police, Karina Brielmier is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 95 pounds. Police said she has short dark hair with light highlights and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black spandex shorts.

Police said a number of leads on Brielmier’s location have turned out negative. According to police, Brielmier is likely located in the Kent County area.

Anyone with information on Brielmier’s whereabouts is urged to call West Greenwich police at (401) 397-7191.