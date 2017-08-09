17th Annual Rock-N-Jock Charities Night

Rock-N-Jock Charities was established to raise funds for the children of Rhode Island who are experiencing life altering illnesses and disabilities.

The heart and soul of RNJC is to support these children, and their families, as they face life’s daily challenges.

Rock-N-Jock Charities started in November 2000 by John Cafferty, Michel Gilbert, and Steve Smith. The first Golf Tournament was held on June 26, 2001.

Ed Medeiros, President/CEO of East Commerce Solutions, and Steve Smith joined us on set Wednesday to discuss this year’s event.

For more information, VISIT: eastcommercesolutions.com

