Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Worcester girl

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night on behalf of the Worcester Police Department.

According to police, 3-year-old Ella Abbott was taken from 339 Greenwood St. in Worcester by her mother, Leeann Rickheit.

In addition, police said Rickheit made threats to harm the child.

Abbott is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 40 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a purple or dark-colored top.

Rickheit, 38, is described as a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 170 pounds. She’s believed to be driving a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Massachusetts registration 4PG367, according to police.

Police said Rickheit has a history in the Charlton area and was thought to be traveling recently on the Massachusetts Turnpike in that area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abbott and/or Rickheit is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department at (508) 799-8606 or dial 911.