Body found in Big River Management Area of West Greenwich

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A body was found Wednesday in the Big River Management Area of West Greenwich, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Ann Assumpico announced.

The body has not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning to confirm the identity, as well as the cause and manner of that person’s death, according to police.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

Crews spent several days scouring the Big River Management Area in search of 50-year-old Michael Neary of Coventry. State police suspended the ground search on Monday but said they’ll continue to follow up on any leads.