Cumberland American eliminated from playoffs

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) – Despite high hopes to be the fourth consecutive Rhode Island team to make it to the Little League World Series, Cumberland American lost to Maine yesterday afternoon.

After a loss of 13-0 on Sunday, Cumberland faced Maine in the loser’s bracket elimination round.

The boys started the game strong with two runs in the first two innings, but Maine responded in the third to tie the game.

A wild pitch in the fifth allowed Maine to gain the lead and keep it.

The final score was 3-2.