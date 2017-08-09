Fire damages historic homes in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A late-night fire damaged two historic homes in Newport Tuesday.

The fire started around 11:15 p.m. and affected numbers 18 and 20 on Second Street. Both homes are on the National Register of Historic Places.

All residents were able to get out safely, though a dog who lived at number 20 died.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents of number 20, and those of number 18 are staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Both homes were built in the early 1800s.

Stay with Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest updates.