Firefighter injured at Larch Street house fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A Pawtucket firefighter was injured at a house fire on Larch Street Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief William Conroy told Eyewitness News that when units arrived at 98 Larch Street around 8:30 a.m. they found heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Firefighters put it out in about 20 minutes and it appears that the damage to the building was mostly from smoke and water.

One firefighter was injured, but Conroy said he did not have any information immediately available about the nature of the injury.

The residents evacuated on their own and none were hurt; the Red Cross was called in to help them because the building will need some repairs before it can be re-occupied.

The fire remains under investigation.