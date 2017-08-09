Former security worker charged with making bomb threat against Gillette Stadium

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A former security worker at Gillette Stadium was arrested this week for making a threat against the home of the New England Patriots, and Eyewitness News has learned it’s not the first time he’s been accused of this type of crime.

Police said Ryan Ringuette sent a threatening email to a supervisor Sunday, which read, in part, “I’ll blow that —- up.” According to Foxboro police Patrolman Kurt Pollister, it was “apparent” that Ringuette was talking about Gillette Stadium in the email.

Ringuette, 25, worked for TeamOps LLC, a company that provides security for facilities in the Boston area, including Gillette Stadium.

Pollister said stadium security was concerned that Ringuette would still be able to enter Gillette Stadium following the threat. Ringuette had an identification badge and uniform despite being suspended from working at the stadium for making “similar threats,” according to Pollister.

Back in March of 2012, prosecutors said Ringuette and a second man threatened a “Columbine-style attack” at Attleboro High School, and also made specific threats against staff at the school and two Attleboro police officers.

Following the latest incident, Ringuette faces a felony charge of bomb threat, false and a misdemeanor charge of threat to commit crime. Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News show Ringuette was arraigned Tuesday in District Court. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Pollister said the incident remains under investigation.