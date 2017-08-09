Girl traumatized after alleged assault by man at Chuck E. Cheese

(WPRI) — A 6-year-old girl who police say was kicked by a 53-year-old North Smithfield man in an incident at a restaurant says the experience has given her bad dreams — and she’s too scared to sleep alone.

“I thought he was going to get in my house in the dream,” the girl said Tuesday.

Daniel Lafayette has been charged with assault and battery. Police said the man told them the girl was trying to steal his game tokens in an incident Saturday at the Attleboro Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant and entertainment center on Route 1 (Washington Street). He’s alleged to have kicked her or knocked her out of his way with his foot.

The 6-year-old and her family said they were too scared to show their faces when a television reporter talked to them.

Lafayette’s game tokens reportedly spilled on the floor, and the girl said she was only trying to help him pick them up.

But after kicking her, the girl’s mother said, the man started yelling at the girl and cursing her out. “My daughter was trying to help. He said she wasn’t trying to help, she was trying to steal his coins.”

The girl’s father went to call a restaurant manager, who the family said was aware of what was going on. The manager proceeded to tell Lafayette the police were being called, the family said.

Lafayette is then shown leaving the restaurant before officers arrived in video the family showed to our FOX affiliate in Boston.

A WFXT-TV crew that went to Lafayette’s house to get his side of the story was ordered to leave the property.

Lafayette was released Monday on $500 bail. He’s due back in court Sept. 6.

A representative from Chuck E. Cheese’s told the television station they were still looking into the incident.

Depending on purchase or special offers, one gaming token can cost about 30 cents at the chain’s restaurants.